New CTO and CFO will help SonarSource continue its rapid business growth in 2022

SonarSource, the leading provider of solutions to clean code, today announced that Andrea Malagodi and Gordon Pothier have joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. The two will help SonarSource build upon its growing business momentum, achieve new company milestones and continue delivering the industry's best platform to build better software.

"Andrea and Gordon are proven tech industry leaders who have demonstrated that they have the right skills, outlook and experience that SonarSource needs to keep scaling and reach new heights," said Olivier Gaudin, CEO and co-founder at SonarSource. "With 25 years as a CTO and tech leader at JPMorgan Chase, Andrea can help us to build the infrastructure that we need to handle our strong growth. At the same time, Gordon's experience as CFO at scale-ups makes him a perfect fit to guide the company into this critical next phase."

Malagodi, who began working at SonarSource in August 2021, previously worked at JPMorgan Chase Co. as CTO, International Consumer in the United Kingdom. Before that, he held the position of CTO, Consumer and Community Bank in the United States. Pothier, who started at SonarSource in November 2021, previously served as CFO at Onapsis, a leading application security startup. Earlier, he worked as Vice President of Finance and CFO at software security firm Carbon Black, which was acquired by VMWare in 2019.

"With my history in financial services, I understand firsthand just how critical source code is for organizations. Code is the asset of software, and it will drive the performance of all applications, whether they are secure, robust, expensive to maintain, etc. Taking control of this performance generates huge value for organizations," said Malagodi. "I'm excited for the opportunity to change the way companies deliver software and accomplish key business goals."

Malagodi and Pothier come to SonarSource as the company achieves massive market momentum. From November 2020 to November 2021, SonarSource added over 5,000 customers, reaching 15,000 total commercial customers. Together, Malagodi and Pothier will play a central role in supporting and accelerating SonarSource's growth.

"SonarSource has proven that the market needs its support in developing better code. It is both amazing and exciting to see how viral the adoption of the solution is and how fast the company is growing organically," said Pothier. "There are many untouched levers to fuel the growth. I'm thrilled to join the company at this critical inflection point."

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and with offices in Austin, Texas; Annecy, France; and Bochum, Germany, SonarSource is currently hiring across all departments. To learn more about working for SonarSource and to view open positions, please visit https://www.sonarsource.com/company/jobs/.

SonarSource's industry leading solution enables developers and development teams to write clean code and remediate existing code organically, so they can focus on the work they love and maximize the value they generate for businesses. Its open source and commercial solutions SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube support 29 programming languages. Trusted by more than 300,000 organizations globally, SonarSource is considered integral to deliver better software.

