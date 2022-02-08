Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's Independence project which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Independence PEA highlights include:

After-Tax NPV 5% of US$35 million with an IRR of 18% at US$1,700/oz gold and US$24/oz silver

of US$35 million with an IRR of 18% at US$1,700/oz gold and US$24/oz silver Significant leverage to metal prices with after-tax NPV 5% of US$45M and IRR of 22% at spot prices*

of US$45M and IRR of 22% at spot prices* Average annual production of 32,050 oz gold at an AISC of US$1,078/oz (net of silver credits)

LOM production of 195,443 oz gold and 1,281,420 oz silver

LOM after-tax cash flow of US$59 million at Base Case prices and US$72 million at spot prices*

Initial Capital of US$63 million including working capital and contingencies

Mine life of 6.1 years exploiting only 60% of the near surface resource contained within a US$1,800/oz gold price pit

* Spot prices used were US$1,799/oz gold and US$22.47/oz silver

The report, dated January 24, 2022 and entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Independence Heap Leach Project, Ladner County, Nevada, USA" was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The PEA has been filed on SEDAR under the Company's user profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.goldenindependence.co.

This PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate update was completed by James Ashton, P.E. an Independent Mining Engineer and a consultant to the Company. The PEA was completed by James Ashton P. E., a consultant to the Company, and Carl Defilippi, RM SME of Kappes Cassiday & Associates, who have reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release

Both Mr. Ashton and Mr. Defilippi are independent of Golden Independence Mining Corp. and are "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

