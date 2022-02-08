Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sherman McGill to the Board of Directors of the Company and the appointment of Ms. Nicole Wood as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. McGill is a co-founder and currently Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of the Company. Mr. McGill is a seasoned sales and business development executive with a track record of developing and closing multi-million-dollar programs in research and development, product sales and training services to high-profile US and international customers. Prior to co-founding Sixth Wave, McGill was responsible for global business development for a nanotech firm that secured approximately $5M in R&D funds from the US Defense Department to develop an explosive detection technology. This technology became part of the original Sixth Wave portfolio and was deployed by the US military for detecting IED-making materials in Iraq and Afghanistan. Additionally, he was a founding team member and Director of Global Sales for BEAMHIT LLC which was a high-tech laser training company. Mr. McGill holds a B.A. from Memphis State University.

Further, the Company announces the appointment of Ms. Nicole Wood as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Ms. Wood is a CPA and CGA with over 20 years of experience in senior financial roles. Ms. Wood served as Chief Financial Officer of UC Resources Ltd. and First Mexican Gold Group, both of which were mineral exploration companies listed on the TSX-Venture Stock Exchange.

The Company also announced the granting of 150,000 stock options to an officer of the Company at a strike price of $0.20 per common share. One third of the options will vest after six months, with an additional third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested. The options will expire five years from February 6, 2022, the date of the grant.

The Company further announces the resignation of Peter Manuel from his role as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board of Directors of the Company to pursue other business interests. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Manuel for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his current and future endeavors. Mr. Manuel's resignation and appointments of both Mr. McGill and Ms. Wood are effective February 25, 2022.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

