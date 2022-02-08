Boxwood Partners, LLC: 2021 - A Record Year for Boxwood Partners

Middle-market investment bank completes 13 transactions, grows team

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, FL, celebrated a successful 2021 marked by a record-high number of transactions during the year while serving as a thought leader at several industry events. Boxwood continued to establish itself as one of the leading investment banks for founder and entrepreneur-owned businesses, while solidifying themselves as a premier investment bank within franchising.

"I am very proud of our firm's accomplishments during what continues to be a very difficult and unpredictable season," said J. Patrick Galleher, Boxwood's Managing Partner. "Despite the ongoing fallout from the pandemic, we were able to achieve favorable outcomes for our clients. The future is bright at Boxwood Partners, and we anticipate the company will reach new heights in 2022."

Boxwood Partners provided advisory services on 13 transactions in 2021, including eight within franchising. The firm advised companies in a wide range of industries, including home services, franchising, tech enabled services, industrial distribution, and consumer/food & beverage. In each case, the Boxwood continued to provide superior client service.

"We had a record number of transactions in 2021 while providing outstanding insight, guidance and service to our clients," said Brian Alas, Managing Director. "That is also a testament to the team we've built over the years. We look forward to continuing our success and momentum into 2022."

Below is a complete list of Boxwood's transactions in 2021:

Boxwood Partners Advises Doody Calls on Its Acquisition by Authority Brands

Doody Calls is the nation's leading pet waste removal service for dog owners and the first pet waste management company and franchise of its kind with more than 45 territories in 16 states.

Authority Brands, a portfolio company of Apax Partners, is a leading home service company with an array of services including residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC"), tree care and restoration sectors.

Boxwood Partners Advises Premium Service Brands on Its Investment from Susquehanna Private Capital

Premium Service Brands operates multiple home services brands, including 360° Painting, Maid Right, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Kitchen Wise, Rubbish Works, and Renew Crew.

Susquehanna's investment furthers Premium Service Brands' ability to acquire emerging home service concepts and reinvest into the growth of their individual brands.

Boxwood Partners Advises Big Easy Blends on Its Growth Investment from Clover Capital Partners and Granite Creek Capital Partners

Big Easy Blends, a developer and manufacturer of niche, ready-to-drink beverages, received a growth investment from Clover Capital Partners and Granite Creek Capital Partners.

The new partnership allows Big Easy Blends to use additional capital and strategic resources to accelerate growth by expanding its team, footprint, and market opportunities.

Boxwood Partners Advises RedBox+ on Its Acquisition by BELFOR Franchise Group

RedBox+ is a leading waste management and rental company that delivers patented, portable dumpsters and toilets to commercial, industrial, and residential projects.

RedBox+'s services are an ideal fit for BFG's diverse portfolio of commercial and residential cleaning and restoration franchise brands.

Boxwood Partners Advises Powertrack International on Its Acquisition by Austin Hose

Powertrack International, a portfolio company of Tecum Capital Partners, specializes in marketing hoses and products designed to connect, conduct, and convey materials and fluids in motion to a variety of industries.

The acquisition of Powertrack International allows Austin Hose to grow its customer base and continue to expand its presence geographically.

Boxwood Partners Advises Outdoor Living Brands on Its Acquisition by Lynx Franchising

Outdoor Living Brands is the market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services specializing in designing, building, lighting, irrigating, and maintaining outdoor living environments.

The outdoor services provider joins JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, and FRSTeam at Lynx Franchising, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners.

Boxwood Partners Advises Two Maids & A Mop on Its Acquisition by Home Franchise Concepts

With more than 90 locations, Two Maids & A Mop is designed to offer flexibility for its customers with a variety of cleaning packages to meet the demands of any homeowner.

Two Maids & A Mop joins Home Franchise Concepts, portfolio company of JM Family Enterprises, lineup of home services brands, including Budget Blinds; Tailored Living, featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up, and Bath Tune-Up.

Boxwood Partners Advises Sir Grout on Its Acquisition by Threshold Brands

Sir Grout is one of the nation's leading grout, tile, stone, and wood specialists. The franchise is an innovator in hard-surface restoration, and provides superior tile cleaning, stone and marble honing and polishing, and grout recoloring. Sir Grout operates throughout 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Threshold Brands, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company, is a holding company of seven franchised service brands, including MaidPro, FlyFoe, Men in Kilts, Pestmaster Services, USA Insulation, and Plumbing Heating Paramedics.

Boxwood Partners Advises The Grout Medic on Its Acquisition by Premium Service Brands

The Grout Medic is one of the premier tile and grout cleaning and repair companies in the nation, with ~70 locations.

The Grout Medic joins Premium Service Brands' roster of integrated service franchises that includes kitchen remodeling brand Kitchen Wise, painting brand 360° Painting, cleaning brand Maid Right, outdoor surface cleaning brand Renew Crew, home-repair brand Handyman Pro, junk removal franchise Rubbish Works, and garage door services brand ProLift Garage Doors.

Boxwood Partners Advises Value Added HVAC Distributors on Its Acquisition by The Master Group

Value Added HVAC Distributors is the parent company of Virginia Air Distributors, Allied HVAC Distributors, and South Carolina Air Distributors, with nearly 200 employees across 19 branch locations.

The transaction helps make The Master Group, a portfolio company of Novacap, one of the leading HVAC/R distributors in North America.

Boxwood Partners Advises Superior Fence & Rail on Its Acquisition by Outdoor Living Brands

Superior Fence & Rail was acquired by Outdoor Living Brands, a subsidiary of Lynx Franchising, a franchisor of a variety of brands in the commercial residential services markets.

Superior Fence & Rail has 36 locations, and systemwide sales have more than doubled over the last 12 months.

Boxwood Partners Advises Proactive Dealer Solutions on its Acquisition by Capitala Group

Proactive Dealer Solutions specializes in lead process management for the automotive industry, handling conversational intelligence, call handling, and performance coaching.

Boxwood Partners Advises RECO USA on Its Acquisition by HEH Holdings LLC

RECO USA manufactures both engineered, built-to-order products as well as a lineup of standard products, including pressure vessels, silos, reactors, and specialty fabrications.

HEH Holdings LLC is a privately held company focused solely on water heating and hot water storage systems for the plumbing industry.

Industry Outreach:

As part of an effort to provide industry outreach and education, Boxwood Partners participated in key conferences for franchisors. Managing Partner Patrick Galleher took part in a forum discussing "Exiting and Private Equity" at the Home Services Annual Summit in February. He spoke at the Charlotte Dealmakers Conference, which connected thousands of local dealmakers, from middle-market CEOs to top investors and lenders to leading M&A advisors.

Galleher participated in a roundtable discussion about "What's Hot in Franchise M&A in 2021" as part of Franchise Times' Dealmakers Week. The forum was hosted by Franchise Times Senior Editor Beth Ewan and included Galleher, Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWworks, and Jeff Dudan, founder and former CEO of AdvantaClean. A recording of the session can be found HERE.

Galleher was a featured speaker at the Franchise Consulting Company's summer conference. His speech, "What Franchisors Need to Do When Emerging to Drive Value at Exit," was designed to help companies plan for the future and maximize the profit potential of their venture.

Lastly, Galleher took part in a panel discussion entitled "Springing to the Next Level - Preparing Now for Third-Party Capital Investment," at the Springboard Event for Emerging Franchisors in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The discussion was moderated by Jay Duke and included Galleher, Jeremy Holland, Managing Director at The Riverside Company, and Josh Skolnick, CEO and Co-Founder of Horsepower Brands. The panel shared insights with franchisors about how they can increase their value through third-party capital investment is key to helping businesses expand successfully.

Staff Growth:

To help better serve its growing client base, Boxwood Partners added two new full-time employees to the staff in 2021. The firm now has 9 full-time employees, more than doubling its number of staff from 2018.

Dan Alfano joined Boxwood as an Associate in June after previously working for Moelis & Company in Chicago. He holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Management from Boston College.

Colby Carter was hired an Analyst in March. He previously worked for the Analytics and Optimization team at Allianz Partners, where he performed customer experience and customer acquisition strategy analytics.

New Offices:

Boxwood Partners moved into a new 10,000 square foot office at 1207 Roseneath Road in Richmond in July 2021 after relocating its company headquarters in to Jupiter, FL in November 2020.

Client Testimonials:

Boxwood has started to memorialize its transactions with client testimonials in 2021. It's initial videos included experiences from Josh Skolnick (Monster Tree), Jeff Dudan (AdvantaClean), Barry Falcon (ShelfGenie), Dave Carmany (Online Labels Group) and Bob Putnam (Boston Retail Solutions). The testimonials can be found HERE.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida, with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including United States and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

