EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi Expands Bushfire Monitoring

EYEfi Expands Bushfire Monitoring and Detection for Melbourne Water Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) (OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEFi") is pleased to announce that its bushfire monitoring and detection solution has been used successfully throughout this 2021/2022 fire season, and will also be expanded by its client, Melbourne Water Corporation (MWC), to a new site at Mt Gregory, in the Upper Yarra Dam, a high bushfire prone area in rural Australia.

EYEfi's SPARC technology is a disruptive and foundational capability that offers entirely new levels of situational and spatial awareness for government, large enterprise, defence, and consumer markets. SPARC can inform the location of anything that can be seen in the real world, simply by pointing a camera at it. The proprietary technology uses a set of patented specialised algorithms and does not use GPS, internet, or satellite. The spatial technology also powers EYEfi's SpatialEye Smartphone App (currently in beta form being tested by selected personnel in Australia, Canada, and the US), enabling rapid automated spatial assessment of real-world surroundings and turns live video and static images into interactive objects that can be queried for geographical information, by simply touching or clicking on the image.

MWC has also commissioned EYEfi to survey and assess potential new locations to expand the network further.

EYEfi's CEO and Head of Research and Development, Simon Langdon said "We are delighted with the success of our bushfire monitoring and protection program using EYEfi SPARC with MWC and we are determined to ensure that MWC's assets and personnel continued to be protected in bushfire prone locations".

More information on EYEfi SPARC can be found on our website here.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented, and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation, and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras, and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next-generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

