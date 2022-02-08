Mobius: Updated Guidebook Makes GMP Easy for Cannabis Cultivators

Mobius Introduces "Plain English" Guide to Good Manufacturing Practices

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2022 / Mobius - a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis trimming and automation equipment - released on Tuesday a landmark guide explaining Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for cannabis processing.

The downloadable PDF seeks to simplify the complex yet important topic of GMP with "plain-English translations" backed by insight from industry experts.

"We released the Ultimate Guide to a GMP-Certified Cannabis Trimming Workflow to resolve our customers' most critical concerns about certification and safety," said Amanda James, Director of Strategy and Business Development at Mobius.

GMP compliance is crucial for protecting human health and is mandatory for most consumer goods. Yet GMP standards apply flexibly, causing confusion in the cannabis industry where many processes - such as cannabis and hemp trimming - are novel.

"We've worked with GMP consultants in the US, Canada, Europe, and South America," said James. "And we've combined that knowledge into this guide, which hopefully makes GMP easier for cultivators."

Experts foresee GMP mandates in all countries where cannabis is federally legalized. In the US, some state jurisdictions require GMP for cannabis processors now. And whether GMP is required or not, many business-to-business cannabis buyers demand GMP certification for safety assurance.

In Canada, where Mobius is located, all licensed producers must be GMP-certified. Those mandates have put the company - which manufactures high-end, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis trimmers - at the forefront of GMP implementation.

Mobius's 41-page guide is an actionable resource that includes:

GMP checklists for sanitation, equipment, and personnel

Expert guidance on how to prepare for a GMP certification

Best practices for equipment maintenance, sanitation, and assessment

A sample audit form to begin the planning process

To download a copy of the Ultimate Guide to a GMP-Certified Cannabis Trimming Workflow, visit https://www.mobiustrimmer.com/gmp-certified-cannabis-trimming/

For a demonstration of Mobius trimmers, conveyors, or bucking equipment, contact a representative at info@mobiustrimmers.com

About Mobius:

Mobius eliminates the complexity of harvesting by offering the world's best bucking, trimming, sorting, automation, and processing equipment for the next generation of cannabis production facilities. Founded by industry veterans, 100% vertically integrated, and built around world-class engineering, Mobius has taken the market by storm, quickly becoming the number one choice of global cultivators in just three years.

