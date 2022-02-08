Tenchijin will pitch their solutions at an event hosted by Accelerator Berkeley SkyDeck on February 9th. Tenchijin will present solutions to find investment opportunities and to build networks with satellite communication organistions in order to expand services into the US and the global market.

Berkeley SkyDeck is an American top accelerator and incubator programme for startups organised by UC Berkeley. Tenchijin was chosen among over 100 companies to attend the Startup City programme organised by SkyDeck and JETRO within Berkeley SkyDeck.

Within this programme, 19 selected startups will present innovative strategies at Global Innovation Pitch Showcase. The pitches are targeted towards venture capitals, investors, and leading tech industries.

Tenchijin aims to optimize broadband satellite communications worldwide with land and satellite data and A.I. Radio-frequency congestion due to increasing demands of broadband satellite communications worldwide is an increasing issue. Tenchijin's solution solves the main cause for the issue: it characterizes the effect of weather, specifically rain, on communication between satellite and ground station.

This solution will consist of a weather prediction AI that will detect ground sites fit for satellite communication by actively avoiding rain and clouds. Unlike typical weather forecasts, this solution will seamlessly integrate various weather data including precipitation amounts and radar images and consequently forecast weather conditions at ground stations.

This solution is being developed through the "Research and Development of Ka-band Satellite Communication Control for Various Use Cases" hosted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in Japan. The solution will be demonstrated with JAXA's Engineering Test Satellite 9 (ETS-9) in 2024, and the product will be deployed to provide ground station weather prediction data to satellite operators and ground station operators. This service will be supplied via web API, which will connect Tenchijin's analysis to satellites and ground station operating systems owned by their respective operators.

With this opportunity, Tenchijin intends to advance into the US market by interacting with satellite communication leaders in the US including SpaceX, Oneweb, Amazon, and Apple.

[Company Profile]

Company name: Tenchijin, Inc.

Location: Sumitomofudosan Onarimon Tower 9F 1-1-1 Shiba-kouen, Minato-ward, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, Board of management

Provided services: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Site URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005017/en/

Contacts:

Tenchijin, Inc.

Yasuhito Sakuraba

info@tenchijin.co.jp