LeanIX Launches Free Academic Edition of Enterprise Architecture Management Tool

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX , the platform to plan and manage continuous transformation across the enterprise, has launched LeanIX Academic Edition, which provides universities and teaching institutions free access to the company's Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) tool. The LeanIX Academic Edition makes it possible for students to learn enterprise architecture fundamentals using the EAM tool's core Application Portfolio Management and Technology and Risk Management modules.

With the release of the Academic Edition, LeanIX aims to support the growing enterprise architecture field by introducing students to the discipline through intuitive, cutting-edge software.

With the Academic Edition, teachers and students can:

Put academic theories to practice using an industry-leading EAM tool.

Explore best practices with a data model trusted by IT architects at some of the biggest brands in the world.

Leverage LeanIX collaboration-based features and explore the many possibilities of the tool.

Get students ready to communicate with business leaders and bridge the gap between business and IT.

"Every future digital leader should understand the fundamentals of enterprise architecture," said LeanIX CEO and co-founder, André Christ. "We are thrilled to offer LeanIX EAM tools for free to those teaching these leaders of the future and I'm proud of the amazing program the LeanIX team has put together."

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS, and DevOps Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, San Francisco and around the world.

