Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV Engages Hayden IR to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, today announced it has engaged Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to raise its visibility and strengthen its relationships with the investment community.

"Over the past year, we have completed a number of acquisitions to expand our offerings and position us to capitalize on the heightened demand for both surface and air disinfection platforms," said Max Munn, Founder, Interim CEO and President of Applied UV. "We are working diligently to integrate these acquisitions, streamline operations and expand our sales and distribution channels. We have engaged the professionals at Hayden IR to help us effectively communicate our strategy and achievements as we make progress and grow our business."

With offices in New York, Phoenix, and Dallas, Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services to a growing list of clients. For more than two decades, Hayden IR has been a recognized leader in driving market recognition and creating sustainable competitive advantages for more than 150 micro- and small-cap companies. Hayden delivers expertise and professionalism in such areas as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence and corporate identity.

"Applied UV has an impressive list of highly-recognized, global brand customers and a solid portfolio of patented products, which have been scientifically proven to destroy both surface and air pathogens," said Brett Maas, Managing Principal of Hayden IR. "Their strategy is acutely aligned with a global economy that is prioritizing safety and effective sanitizing solutions. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on a sizable market opportunity, and we look forward to assisting them with telling their story to a broader investor audience."

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com; https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Investor Contacts:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal, Hayden IR, LLC

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687618/Applied-UV-Engages-Hayden-IR-to-Launch-Comprehensive-Investor-Relations-Program