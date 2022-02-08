Through the procurement exercise, the state-owned power provider wants to build eight solar plants across Argentina's northern province of Jujuy.From pv magazine Latam Argentinian energy company Jujuy Energy and Mining State Society (Jemse), which operates in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina, has launched a tender for the construction of eight power plants with a combined capacity of 48 MW. The projects will have a capacity ranging from 3 to 12 MW and will be connected to the grid of the local operator Ejesa. Interested developers will have time until February 21 to submit their bids. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...