Summit Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, today announced the promotion of eight professionals across the firm's global platform. Chief Investor Relations Officer David Schiller has been promoted to Managing Director. On Summit's growth equity and venture capital teams, Luke Parsons and Steven Twomey have been promoted to Principal; Luke Nowicki has been promoted to Vice President; and Irina Müller has been promoted to Senior Associate. On Summit's public equities team, Ryan Grimshaw and Chase Woodsum have been promoted to Senior Portfolio Analyst, and Max Rich has been promoted to Portfolio Analyst.

"We are very pleased to recognize our colleagues with these well-deserved promotions," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "At Summit, we believe our history of developing professionals from within our organization is fundamental to our culture and our long-term success. These promotions recognize the outstanding contributions of each team member in service of our portfolio companies and limited partners, as well as personal and professional conduct consistent with the values of our firm."

David Schiller has been promoted to Managing Director. Dave joined Summit's Boston office as Chief Investor Relations Officer in 2016. Prior to Summit, he was a Managing Director with Renaissance Institutional Management, where he was responsible for business development and investor relations for hedge fund products. Previously, Dave was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he co-led North American Institutional distribution for BlackRock Alternative Investors. He has also held business development and institutional relationship management roles with Barclays Global Investors and Goldman, Sachs Co. Dave holds a BA from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MBA from Babson College.

Luke Parsons has been promoted to Principal. Luke joined Summit's London office as a Vice President in 2017. A member of Summit's Healthcare Life Sciences team, his investment and board experience includes RadioOnkologieNetzwerk (acquired by Medipass) and Viroclinics Biosciences. Prior to Summit, Luke served as Vice President in the Mergers Acquisitions division of Jefferies. He holds an MA in applied economics, with honors, from the University of St. Andrews.

Steven Twomey has been promoted to Principal. Steve joined Summit's Boston office as an Associate 2012 and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2015 and Vice President in 2017. A member of Summit's Technology team, his board and investment experience includes A Cloud Guru (acquired by Pluralsight), Allego, Clarabridge (acquired by Qualtrics), ConstructSecure, Formative, MacStadium, NetBrain Technologies, Pluralsight and Vestmark. Prior to Summit, Steve worked for Raymond James Associates. He holds a BS in management, magna cum laude, from Boston College.

Luke Nowicki has been promoted to Vice President. Luke joined Summit's Boston office as an Associate in 2017 and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2020. A member of Summit's Healthcare Life Sciences team, his investment and board experience includes Club Champion and LakePharma (acquired by Curia). Prior to Summit, Luke worked as an M&A analyst in the TMT and Industrials groups at Harris Williams Co. He holds a BBA in finance and mathematics, magna cum laude, from The College of William and Mary.

Irina Müller has been promoted to Senior Associate. Irina joined Summit's London office as an Associate in 2019. A member of Summit's Technology team, her investment experience includes Appway (acquired by FNZ), ProGlove and Solactive. Prior to Summit, Irina worked in the M&A Group at Houlihan Lokey. She holds a BA in business administration and an MA in banking and finance from the University of St. Gallen. Irina is a dual Swiss and U.S. citizen and speaks German and English.

Ryan Grimshaw has been promoted to Senior Portfolio Analyst. Ryan joined Summit's Boston office as a Portfolio Analyst in 2019. A member of the Summit Partners Public Equities team, he covers the technology sector. Prior to Summit, Ryan worked for Toast, Garelick Capital Partners and Needham Company. He holds an AB in economics from Harvard University and is a CFA charterholder.

Chase Woodsum has been promoted to Senior Portfolio Analyst. Chase joined Summit's Boston office as a Portfolio Analyst in 2017. A member of the Summit Partners Public Equities team, he covers the e-commerce, direct-to-consumer brands, retail, restaurants, and other consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Prior to Summit, Chase worked for Stamos Capital Partners. He holds a BA in political science from Princeton University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Max Rich has been promoted to Portfolio Analyst. Max joined Summit's Boston office as a Junior Portfolio Analyst in 2018. A member of the Summit Partners Public Equities team, he covers the technology sector. Prior to Summit, Max was a professional football player with the New England Patriots of the National Football League. He holds an AB in economics from Harvard University.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that is currently managing more than $42 billion in capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow on LinkedIn.

In the United States of America, Summit Partners operates as an SEC-registered investment advisor. In the United Kingdom, this document is issued by Summit Partners LLP, a firm authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Summit Partners LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registered number OC388179 and its registered office is at 11-12 Hanover Square, London, W1S 1JJ, UK. This document is intended solely to provide information regarding Summit Partners' potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies.

