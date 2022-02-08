AI-powered platform intelligently automates all facets of contract management

JAGGAER, the company leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, today announces its acquisition of AI-powered contracts analysis platform, DocSkiff Inc. The integration of DocSkiff into the JAGGAER ONE platform will enable organizations to intelligently extract, review and analyze contract information using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"JAGGAER is transforming the way businesses conduct enterprise commerce by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER. "In light of the global talent shortage, organizations can no longer solve complex problems by applying more human capital. Using AI ML, the DocSkiff solution can ingest contracts from a variety of disparate sources and holistically analyze them in a fraction of the time it would take a team of people. It can then highlight a variety of risks and opportunities, which can be managed by a central team. It's an excellent example of applying AI where appropriate and impactful, and freeing people to do more strategic, value-added work."

DocSkiff's advanced use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing, as well as its scalability, make it a strong complement to JAGGAER's existing Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions.

These intelligent technologies also have direct applicability to other areas of the JAGGAER ONE source-to-pay suite, beyond contracts, which the company plans to leverage within its Digital Mind offering. Launched in April 2021, JAGGAER's Digital Mind solution uses AI, machine learning and other advanced technologies to autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce, as well as provides prescriptive recommendations to optimize business outcomes.

"JAGGAER and DocSkiff share a common vision insofar as we both recognize the immense opportunity to intelligently automate many of the resource-intensive tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce," commented Siva Pullabholta, CEO Co-founder of DocSkiff. "Our solution will be an excellent complement to JAGGAER's Autonomous Commerce strategy, and we're excited to propel our customers to new heights on their digital transformation journeys."

DocSkiff, renamed as JAGGAER Contracts AI, will be integrated into JAGGAER's Contracts+ solution. For JAGGAER customers, these capabilities will deliver faster and more efficient contract management. Existing DocSkiff customers will also benefit from access to JAGGAER's comprehensive source-to-pay suite of solutions.

Contracts+ is an integrated component of the JAGGAER ONE suite of source-to-pay solutions. Via JAGGAER ONE and its Enterprise Commerce Network, JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce Revolution, a new--more networked and intelligent--way for enterprises to conduct business.

About JAGGAER:

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

About DocSkiff:

DocSkiff's Smart Contract Analytics (SCA) solution is a comprehensive Contract Discovery and Analytics platform powered by Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning. The platform intelligently extracts, reviews and analyzes critical information contained within contracts in order to help organizations reduce risk.

