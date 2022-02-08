Product leaders will gather in-person and online May 24-26 to learn and share what it takes to build and grow world-class digital products

Amplitude, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPL), the pioneer in digital optimization, today announced that Amplify, the #1 product and growth conference, will return in 2022 as a hybrid event. Today, digital products don't just support the business, they are the business. That means product leaders are under tremendous pressure to develop innovative products that drive growth and revenue. Product leaders are now among the most powerful and well-equipped individuals to drive growth within an organization, and their impact on the success of the business cannot be overstated. At Amplify 2022, attendees will learn and network with the world's most successful product leaders and walk away ready to transform their product strategy.

The event will take place at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada from May 24 to 26, 2022. Attendees can register here for the in-person event or select a virtual pass, which grants access to all keynote speeches streamed live and available afterward on-demand.

"After the massive digital transformation investment we've seen across industries, companies are asking what comes next," said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude. "We believe that product leaders are uniquely positioned to drive innovation and business growth within their organization. As we witness the rise of the Chief Product Officer, we look forward to coming together at Amplify to shine a brighter light on product leaders' contributions, learn from and celebrate their successes, and inspire the next generation of product leaders."

About Amplify

Amplify is where world-class product and growth experts across the globe-from consumer tech, retail, SaaS, fintech, crypto, gaming, media, and more-come together. Planned from start to finish with safety in mind, attendees will explore what it takes to innovate and grow iconic digital products through a mix of keynotes and breakout sessions. We'll also provide meaningful networking experiences with fellow executives, product leaders, data scientists, marketers, and anyone who is driving their organization's digital business forward.

This year's all-star speaker lineup will include some of Amplitude's own-CEO and co-founder Spenser Skates and SVP of Product Justin Bauer-as well as admired industry veterans that have led product innovation, driven market differentiation, and created lasting customer relationships. Past conference speakers include leaders from Zoom, Peloton, Walmart, Ford, Airbnb, Sequoia, and more. This year's agenda and complete lineup of featured speakers will be announced in the coming weeks on the Amplify site.

About the Pioneer Awards

Amplify will once again celebrate the individuals and teams who are using data to build products faster, smarter, and always with their customers in mind. The annual Amplitude Pioneer Awards, revamped for 2022 to include an expanded category list, recognize the product, marketing, and customer-facing leaders using Amplitude to better engage and retain customers while driving business growth. Winners will be selected across seven categories: Product Innovation, Customer Impact, Data Culture, Growth Architect, Marketing Insight, Data Driver, and the Pioneer of the Year. Last year's winners include leaders from Atlassian, HBO Max, IBM, TD Bank, and more. Nominations are now open through March 28, 2022.

"We started using Amplitude because we wanted to better understand how our customers were engaging with our products," said Chad Meeks, data product manager at Movies Anywhere. "But now, it has changed how we think about product strategy. After we incorporated analytics throughout our product, we realized the direct impact actionable product data can have on business growth. It was an honor to be named a Pioneer Award winner last year and I look forward to seeing the innovations that this year's class has brought to their businesses through digital optimization."

Register and learn more about Amplify 2022, including our COVID-19 vaccination policy and health and safety protocols, here. Learn more about the 2022 Pioneer Awards here.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the pioneer in digital optimization software. More than 1,400 customers, including Atlassian, Instacart, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour rely on Amplitude to help them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" The Amplitude Digital Optimization System makes critical data accessible and actionable to every team unifying product, marketing, developers, and executive teams around a new depth of customer understanding and common visibility into what drives business outcomes. Amplitude is the best-in-class product analytics solution, ranked #1 in G2's 2022 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005534/en/

Contacts:

Communications

Darah Easton

press@amplitude.com