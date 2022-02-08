Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 ISIN: DE0007664039 Ticker-Symbol: VOW3 
Xetra
08.02.22
16:02 Uhr
174,82 Euro
-1,12
-0,64 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
175,82175,8616:18
175,98176,0216:18
PR Newswire
08.02.2022 | 15:03
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RightHear wins Konnect - Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub Tel-Aviv prestigious Startup Challenge for accessible mobility services

RightHear's technology to be evaluated on VW L4 autonomous vehicles

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This award recognizes how RightHear's solution empowers the visually impaired and blind community to lead fully independent lives.

In the Startup Challenge, Konnect and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles screened more than 30 Israeli startups. In the final round 10 of them pitched in front of a team of experts from Konnect and VW Commercial Vehicles in Germany. RightHear won a €25,000 proof-of-concept with VW Commercial Vehicles, for helping people with navigation and orientation challenges better access their environments.

RightHear's technology leverages Bluetooth iBeacons which are strategically installed in public venues to provide "talking signage". Users receive real-time, geo-specific information directly to their smartphones via the RightHear app, helping them navigate their environment confidently and safely. And it's all completely free.

"As a leading Mobility-as-a-Service provider, It is crucial for us to offer services that are accessible for all of our customers" said Dr. Astrid Wollenberg, Managing Director at Konnect - Volkswagen Group Innovation Hub TLV. "RightHear's vision and technology will allow us to offer a more inclusive environment in our vehicles and mobility services."

Idan Meir, Co-Founder and CEO at RightHear said, "We're honored to have been awarded this recognition. We are excited for this incredible partnership with VW, to help create accessible autonomous vehicles together."

RightHear is helping many sectors, including travel, retail, and hospitality to adapt their physical spaces so anyone and everyone - regardless of their challenges - can experience life equally.

Learn more about this recent partnership on the RightHear blog!

VOLKSWAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.