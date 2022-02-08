Digital Transformation and Increased Cyber Attacks Driving Significant Growth of GlobalSign Digital Signatures and Timestamps

Top Certificate Authority records highest use ever of certificates, digital signatures and timestamps on its PKI Platform

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today on Safer Internet Day, announced significant growth of its digital signature and timestamp business. As businesses worldwide seek shelter from cyberattacks while adapting to remote work, GlobalSign recorded its highest issuance ever of certificates, digital signatures, digital seals and timestamps last year. In 2021, via its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform, Atlas, the company issued nearly 14 million certificates, 28 million digital signing service signatures and 117 million timestamps.

Digital transformation is having a major impact on businesses and productivity due to the massive changes brought by the continued pandemic. At the same time, cyber attacks have exploded, particularly ransomware attacks. With tens of millions of employees continuing to work remotely, businesses worldwide need a way to securely conduct transactions. The combination of these factors is driving GlobalSign's digital signing solutions, the use of which has increased even further since the beginning of the pandemic. In 2019 our customers utilized ten million digital signatures; it nearly tripled by the end of 2021.

"We had an outstanding year for issuances of certificates, digital signatures and, most notably, timestamps. Given the continued pandemic, the rate of cyber attacks and digital transformation taking place worldwide, we are predicting strong activity for years to come," said Mohit Kumar, Associate Director of Product Management, GlobalSign. "The Atlas engine has proven itself to be able to handle a massive level of activity, something we are extremely proud of."

GlobalSign's digital signature solutions are used by thousands of companies worldwide. Our Digital Signing Service makes it easy to deploy trusted digital signatures and seals through existing workflows, applications and software. To learn more, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/digital-signatures.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

