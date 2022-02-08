Former Senior Vice President of Hotels at Hard Rock International and seasoned hospitality executive will be instrumental in designing a distinctive space tourism guest experience

On the heels of announcing its entrance into the space tourism industry, World View, the leader in stratospheric exploration, today announced the appointment of Dale Hipsh as President of Tourism and Exploration. After spending the last 35 years building a legacy of excellence in the hospitality industry and crafting bespoke guest experiences across the globe, the former Senior Vice President of Hotels at Hard Rock International takes on the final frontier, the edge of space. His appointment marks a critical milestone in World View's mission to build extraordinary space tourism experiences that empower guests to rediscover Earth.

During his tenure with Hard Rock International, Hipsh is credited as an industry visionary leading the brand's rapid global expansion for over a decade. His innovative perspective, strategic thinking and commitment to authenticity have created unparalleled hospitality destinations in Ibiza, Spain, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Goa, India, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Dalian, China, among others. He brings this same passion and ingenuity to World View. Helming all space tourism and hospitality operations, he will help guide engineering and design efforts as well as strategic partnership development to ensure an unparalleled guest journey with World View.

"At World View, our ethos is to inspire, create and explore new perspectives for a radically improved future. Dale's expertise in high-end customer engagement, extensive background in hospitality and unique approach to the guest experience are key to crafting a wholly transformational journey for our guests. His leadership role as President of Tourism and Exploration is pivotal in helping us realize our mission," said Ryan Hartman, World View President and CEO.

Throughout his career, Hipsh has persisted as a trendsetter, dreaming avant garde travel destinations and experiences into reality including Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Grand Hyatt Wailea and Hard Rock hotels across the globe including Hard Rock Hotel New York set to open this April. As World View continues to pioneer the rapidly evolving space tourism and high-altitude observation industries, Hipsh will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, developing a comprehensive hospitality strategy from World View's spaceports on the ground to its onboard capsule amenities and more.

"I am honored to join World View as it embarks upon this transformational venture," said Hipsh. "Some of the greatest moments of my career have been pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible in hospitality. Now, we are reimagining the way people perceive our planet. I look forward to working with these brilliant minds and being a part of this vision to build a better world for future generations."

Prior to Hard Rock International, Hipsh served in leadership roles for Hyatt Hotels Corporation; The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC and Sun International. However, his journey began much earlier, learning the finer points of the industry at his family's hospitality operations in Florida and Nevada. After graduating from Florida State University, he tirelessly worked his way up from housekeeping to the C-suite, cultivating a passion for crafting immersive experiences and providing superior service at every level of the guest experience.

Under Hipsh's leadership, World View's space tourism program will begin its first commercial flights in early 2024 with voyages taking off from one of the world's wonders, including the Grand Canyon and Great Barrier Reef. Flights will lift eight participants and two World View crew members in a zero-pressure stratospheric balloon and pressurized space capsule to 100,000 feet altitude, nearly 23 miles above Earth, for a transformative experience that will last six to 12 hours. Each flight will be equipped with dining and drink options, luxurious, ergonomic seating and huge viewing windows. Participants will fully experience and immerse themselves in the beauty, fragility, history and importance of the areas surrounding each location and of the Earth itself.

ABOUT WORLD VIEW

World View is the leading stratospheric exploration company on a mission to inspire the global community to rediscover Earth. Through both its legacy Stratollite imaging and newly launched space tourism and exploration businesses, World View is working to ensure its ultimate objective: honor the planet so that future generations will feel blessed to call it home. For more information, visit worldview.space.

