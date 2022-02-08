Stonebranch Announces Record Growth in 2021, Well Positioned for 2022

Stonebranch posts unprecedented expansion and earnings driven by new enterprise customers, major product enhancements, and their new Integration Hub

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced its best year of growth and revenues in 2021, stimulated by new customer relationships, the launch of an enhanced Integration Hub, and the v7.0 release of the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC).



In 2021, Stonebranch added more new customers than ever before, fueling the company's highest revenues since it was founded in 1999. These companies represent a large cross-section of industries - including finance, consumer packaged goods, and energy - yet many share a similar motivation to improve control, connectivity, and observability of automated workloads across increasingly complex hybrid IT environments.

"2021 was another great year for Stonebranch, and 2022 is poised to be even better," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "More new enterprises added Stonebranch to their IT automation and orchestration tech stack than any other year in the history of the company. In addition, we continued to strengthen our existing client relationships, steadily maintaining a retention rate of over 99 percent. 2021's strong performance is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team. We've built a culture that's focused on helping IT teams achieve what they require today, and what they'll need for the future."

The UAC enables enterprises to orchestrate automated IT processes and workloads in real-time across on-premises, cloud, and containerized environments. Stonebranch offers advanced solutions in cloud automation and data pipeline orchestration, which are further supported by new and enhanced third-party integrations available in the newly launched Integration Hub. This industry-leading marketplace offers downloadable extensions that connect the UAC with popular technologies, including:

Cloud service providers - Amazon AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure

Data pipeline tools - Databricks, Informatica, Kafka, Snowflake

Developer platforms - Ansible, Docker, GitHub, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift

Business applications - Microsoft Power BI and Teams, Oracle Peoplesoft, SAP, Slack

In 2021, Stonebranch was recognized by leading analysts and technology review platforms. Gartner named Stonebranch a representative vendor in two reports - Hype Cycle for I&O Automation and Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (https://www.stonebranch.com/resources/gartner-2021-market-guide-soap). EMA recognized Stonebranch as a value leader in its biannual Radar Report for Workload Automation. Additionally, Stonebranch was a 2021 peer award winner by PeerSpot (previously IT Central Station) and a leader in the G2 Workload Automation Grid.

Damiani continued, "Stonebranch is a trusted provider of IT automation solutions. Working side-by-side with I&O, data, development, and cloud teams, we've developed a platform that our users leverage to break down automation silos while driving collaboration in a way that connects strategic initiatives."

Stonebranch grew its employee base in 2021, expanding the size of its offices in the United States, Germany, Greece, Macedonia, and Malaysia. In March, Stonebranch strengthened its leadership team by appointing Peter Baljet as Chief Technology Officer. Baljet brings extensive experience in developing cloud-based technology, and planning and executing cloud-transformation strategies.

Under Baljet's leadership, Stonebranch made significant year-over-year enhancements to the Universal Automation Center. These improvements help enterprises bridge the gap between their on-premises and cloud environments, enabling organizations to drive customer-focused agility as part of their CloudOps, DataOps, and DevOps initiatives, among others.

"We're confident that 2022 will bring another strong year of upgrades to UAC users. Upcoming releases of the UAC will include user experience modernization improvements, enhanced data visualization capabilities, and continued integration development with third-party tools," concluded Damiani.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

Contact

Scott Davis

Vice President of Global Marketing, Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com (mailto:scott.davis@stonebranch.com)