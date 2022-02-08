WealthIntel, Inc. Builds its Legal Department and Appoints its General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / WealthIntel announced today the initiation of its Legal Department. James Falvey has been named General Counsel and Jason Solotaroff, Deputy General Counsel.

Mr. Falvey's responsibilities as General Counsel will include oversight on all employment, corporate and business matters.

Mr. Falvey, who received a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and an MBA from Northwestern/Kellogg School of Management, has served and advised several corporations as General Counsel including the Intercontinental Exchange ("ICE"), which owns the New York Stock Exchange, and Eurex U.S.

He also manages his own law firm in Chicago, Falvey Law Office, that handles corporate, regulatory, and litigation.

Mr. Solotaroff, is located in New York and in his position as Deputy General Counsel will cooperate with the General Counsel on all legal matters while primarily overseeing the Company's litigation strategy.

Mr. Solotaroff, who received his J.D. from Columbia Law School, also remains associated with the New York Law Firm Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson LLP where his practice involves litigation and counseling in the employment, and commercial spaces.

The Legal Department will report to Fabrizio Boccardi CEO of WealthIntel.

"The combination of the impressive track record and know-how of both Counsels will serve the Company well, considering the substantial amount of legal requirements the Company is facing and will continue to address," said Fabrizio Boccardi, CEO of WealthIntel. "Additionally, I am very pleased that Mr. Falvey, in his position as General Counsel, will have a broad role collaborating with our Deputy General Counsel Mr. Solotaroff on all legal matters including but not limited to commercial contracts, litigation and enforcement of the Company's protocols to protect its groundbreaking Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets, which are of paramount importance for the Company's success."

WealthIntel, Inc. is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications, focused on providing new means of commerce and communication via groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments and financial institutions.

Contact: Jim Hedberg/ VP Finance

jhedberg@wealthintell.com

SOURCE: WealthIntel, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687420/WealthIntel-Inc-Builds-its-Legal-Department-and-Appoints-its-General-Counsel-and-Deputy-General-Counsel