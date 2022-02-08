Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release announcing that a new crypto company had licensed the Company's mobile and authentication software, where StrikeForce Technologies will receive 50% of net proceeds on all transaction fees. "It is a partnership agreement that is fully signed by both parties," explained Kay. "Right now they are building a website, but after that I will be able to reveal their name and some additional details."

Revenues are expected to grow each year. "We are also looking to do another project with them," shared Kay.

The conversation then turned to the Company's addition of new features for their technologies, including the introduction of a 4-level classification foundation. "It is something very unique within the marketplace," said Kay. "We are looking to become the number one secure video conferencing company," he shared, before elaborating on the numerous features of this technology, which will now include chat and recording. "We feel very strongly about SafeVchat's promise of going forward as the only secure video conferencing product out there."

Jolly then asked about the Company's revenue potential moving forward. "SafeVchat revenues are already growing this quarter," said Kay, adding that the Company's new licensing deal will also add to these numbers. "We're dealing with about one to two clients a day, and we feel great about where it is going to go," said Kay. "We also have a new SafeVchat that is being sold through the API client that we have onboard," he added. "We should be doing some good revenue numbers this year."

"How is the company doing in terms of hiring?", asked Jolly. "We have hired a company to help with hiring some new people," shared Kay, adding that the Company has already begun interviewing candidates, including those with strong sales and video conferencing backgrounds, and has already hired one new employee. "We may even hire more individuals on the technology side to build out more of our products further."

"Collaboration is the main feature we will be adding to SafeVchat," continued Kay. "It will take some time," he added. "We have already improved SafeVchat greatly; people are using it and not having the problems they had before," said Kay. "It is becoming a fantastic program."

To close the interview, Kay shared that the Company remains undervalued despite their significant potential and upcoming projects. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's announcements as they expect to grow in revenues throughout 2022.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions and secure video conferencing and collaboration. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

