PR Newswire
08.02.2022 | 16:03
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 8

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 12). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.
(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 15). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
Resolution 172,082,055100.00%00.00%26,786
Resolution 267,765,88999.76%165,1730.24%4,177,779
Resolution 372,089,985100.00%8010.00%18,055
Resolution 455,020,44093.17%4,031,0126.83%13,057,389
Resolution 564,440,47099.97%18,9520.03%7,649,419
Resolution 667,896,82399.98%16,4350.02%4,195,583
Resolution 755,142,60493.40%3,899,2816.60%13,066,956
Resolution 867,900,53499.94%38,4870.06%4,169,820
Resolution 967,904,02599.95%34,9960.05%4,169,820
Resolution 1067,361,98599.11%602,1660.89%4,144,690
Resolution 1167,915,82399.95%31,0120.05%4,162,006
Resolution 1272,022,02499.91%64,7710.09%22,046
Resolution 1367,411,00799.17%562,8470.83%4,134,987
Resolution 1468,434,40194.93%3,652,5695.07%21,871
Resolution 1567,482,97999.27%496,3070.73%4,129,555

8 February 2022

