BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 12 and special resolutions 13, 14 and 15 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 12). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 12.

(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 15). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 day's notice.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 72,082,055 100.00% 0 0.00% 26,786 Resolution 2 67,765,889 99.76% 165,173 0.24% 4,177,779 Resolution 3 72,089,985 100.00% 801 0.00% 18,055 Resolution 4 55,020,440 93.17% 4,031,012 6.83% 13,057,389 Resolution 5 64,440,470 99.97% 18,952 0.03% 7,649,419 Resolution 6 67,896,823 99.98% 16,435 0.02% 4,195,583 Resolution 7 55,142,604 93.40% 3,899,281 6.60% 13,066,956 Resolution 8 67,900,534 99.94% 38,487 0.06% 4,169,820 Resolution 9 67,904,025 99.95% 34,996 0.05% 4,169,820 Resolution 10 67,361,985 99.11% 602,166 0.89% 4,144,690 Resolution 11 67,915,823 99.95% 31,012 0.05% 4,162,006 Resolution 12 72,022,024 99.91% 64,771 0.09% 22,046 Resolution 13 67,411,007 99.17% 562,847 0.83% 4,134,987 Resolution 14 68,434,401 94.93% 3,652,569 5.07% 21,871 Resolution 15 67,482,979 99.27% 496,307 0.73% 4,129,555

8 February 2022