Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma mit Japan Fokus! Sony CEO springt ins Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.02.2022 | 16:44
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenCentre Canada Announces Holdings in Forward Water Technologies Corp.

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / GreenCentre Canada announces that today that it has sold 1,629,840 common shares of Forward Water Technologies Corp. over the TSX Venture Exchange. This represents approximately 1.5% of the outstanding common shares on non-diluted basis at an average price of $0.15 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $245,127.

GreenCentre now owns and controls 14,668,560 common shares representing approximately 14.1% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, GreenCentre owned and controlled 16,298,400 common shares 15.7% of common shares on a non-diluted basis.

GreenCentre Canada is a not-for-profit organization that helps companies transform their chemistry-based ideas into sustainable commercial products and processes. Its state-of-the-art lab is staffed by a team of scientists and engineers who provide companies with expert technical development services. The organization has a strong track record of accelerating the growth of innovative companies, assisting over 150 Canadian companies, which have raised $980 million in subsequent investment and created over 500 jobs. The company is located in Kingston, Ontario. For more information, visit greencentrecanada.com.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to the commercialization of its proprietary forward osmosis technology. The technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. The Company's corporate office is located in Toronto, Ontario and its research, development and engineering office is located in Sarnia, Ontario. For more information, please visit: https://www.forwardwater.com.

Communications Contact:

Andrew Pasternak
Executive Director
apasternak@greencentrecanada.com
613-507-4700

SOURCE: GreenCentre Canada



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687834/GreenCentre-Canada-Announces-Holdings-in-Forward-Water-Technologies-Corp

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.