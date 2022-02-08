GreenCentre Canada Announces Holdings in Forward Water Technologies Corp.

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / GreenCentre Canada announces that today that it has sold 1,629,840 common shares of Forward Water Technologies Corp. over the TSX Venture Exchange. This represents approximately 1.5% of the outstanding common shares on non-diluted basis at an average price of $0.15 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $245,127.

GreenCentre now owns and controls 14,668,560 common shares representing approximately 14.1% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the disposition, GreenCentre owned and controlled 16,298,400 common shares 15.7% of common shares on a non-diluted basis.

GreenCentre Canada is a not-for-profit organization that helps companies transform their chemistry-based ideas into sustainable commercial products and processes. Its state-of-the-art lab is staffed by a team of scientists and engineers who provide companies with expert technical development services. The organization has a strong track record of accelerating the growth of innovative companies, assisting over 150 Canadian companies, which have raised $980 million in subsequent investment and created over 500 jobs. The company is located in Kingston, Ontario. For more information, visit greencentrecanada.com.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to the commercialization of its proprietary forward osmosis technology. The technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. The Company's corporate office is located in Toronto, Ontario and its research, development and engineering office is located in Sarnia, Ontario. For more information, please visit: https://www.forwardwater.com.

Communications Contact:

Andrew Pasternak

Executive Director

apasternak@greencentrecanada.com

613-507-4700

SOURCE: GreenCentre Canada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687834/GreenCentre-Canada-Announces-Holdings-in-Forward-Water-Technologies-Corp