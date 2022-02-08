Third Point Investors Ltd - Shareholder Communication

8 February 2022

Third Point Investors Limited

Shareholder Communication

The Board of Directors of Third Point Investors Limited notes the timing of a general meeting required by shareholder requisition to be held by 8 March 2022. The Board expects to be able to update shareholders on Board developments in the near future.

Notes to Editors

About Third Point Investors Limited

Third Point Investors Limited (LSE: TPOU) was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and is a feeder fund that invests in the Third Point Offshore Fund (the Master Fund), offering investors a unique opportunity to gain direct exposure to founder Daniel S. Loeb's investment strategy. The Master Fund employs an event-driven, opportunistic strategy to invest globally across the capital structure and in diversified asset classes to optimize risk-reward through a market cycle. TPIL's portfolio is 100% aligned with the Master Fund, which is Third Point's largest hedge fund. TPIL's assets under management are currently $1.0 billion.

About Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC is an institutional investment manager that actively engages with companies across their lifecycle, using dynamic asset allocation and an ethos of continuous learning to drive long-term shareholder return. Led by Daniel S. Loeb since its inception in 1995, the Firm has a 35-person investment team, a robust quantitative data and analytics team, and a deep, tenured business team. Third Point manages approximately $16.7 billion in assets for sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, corporate & public pensions, high-net-worth individuals, and employees.