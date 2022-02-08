Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Chordate Medical Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (48/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ), company registration number 556962-6319, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 15, 2022. Chordate Medical Holding AB has 157,712,380 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: CMH -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of (B) shares to be listed: 157,712,380 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009495559 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 247854 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556962-6319 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200250.