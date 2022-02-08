- (PLX AI) - Resurs Holding says Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority gave preliminary assessment of Resurs Bank's credit assessments.
- • Resurs Holding says Swedish FSA says Resurs Bank does not base its credit assessments on adequate data
- • Resurs Holding: Swedish FSA says Resurs Bank is non-compliant with the Consumer Credit Act
- • Resurs Holding says Swedish FSA considering taking action against Resurs Bank
- • Resurs Holding says does not share Finansinspektionen's preliminary assessment
- • Resurs Bank believes that the method recommended by Finansinspektionen entails substantial encroachment on consumer privacy and self-determination
- • Says it is not probable that the method would offer any better consumer protection
- • If Finansinspektionen upholds its preliminary assessment in a decision, Resurs Bank will consider appealing the decision
