Air traffic control is an essential service offered by ground-based air traffic managers who direct aircraft in controlled airspace and over the air surface, and also offer advisory services for other aircraft in unassigned airspace. Air traffic control requires knowledge of all aspects of air navigation and their use and knowledge of airport operations, but may also include hazard communication, traffic analysis, weather observations and forecast, media communications and weather applications.

Initiative to boost the aviation sector post Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of the global air traffic control market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Airports Council International (ACI) laid out a roadmap for the recovery of the airport sector and wider aviation ecosystem from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, recovery in domestic passenger traffic is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to ICRA Limited, an independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency, the Indian aviation industry witnessed a recovery in domestic passenger traffic in August 2020, with a sequential growth (over July 2020) of 25 per cent to 26 lakh passengers.

Launch of air traffic control services is expected to propel growth of the global air traffic control market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, NAV CANADA, a private, not-for-profit company, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services, introduced air traffic control service in at Red Deer Regional (CYQF) airport, Canada.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global air traffic control market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global air traffic control market based on the following parameters company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global air traffic control market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global air traffic control market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Type

Communication equipment

Navigation equipment

Surveillance equipment

Global Air Traffic Control Market, By End user

Commercial aircrafts

Private aircrafts

Military aircrafts

Global Air Traffic Control Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems plc

Raytheon Company

Harris Corporation

Searidge Technologies Inc.

Cobham Plc

Thales Group

NavAero Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corp

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

