Clikalia, one of Europe's leading real estate platforms, today announced the successful close of its Series C-1 funding round co-led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Fifth Wall, with participation from existing investors Luxor Capital and Guillaume Pousaz. Proceeds from the round will be used to accelerate Clikalia's growth as it seeks to transform Europe's €1 trillion residential real estate market.

Founded in 2018 by Alister Moreno and Pablo Fernandez, Clikalia is a fully digital, end-to-end residential real estate transaction platform (iBuyer), based in Madrid, with operations in Spain, Portugal and Mexico. Using its proprietary technology, Clikalia guarantees sellers immediate liquidity through an offer on their property within 24 hours of listing and if accepted, a sale within 7 days. Alternatively sellers can list their property directly on Clikalia's digital marketplace. Clikalia also offers ancillary services to make the home buying process more efficient and has partnered with leading financial institutions to offer affordable financing direct to consumers.

Clikalia's technology and data tools allow the company to scale efficiently, bringing pricing transparency to the market and improving the user experience. The company also utilizes advanced 3D visualization tools, guiding consumers through the renovation process.

In 2021, Clikalia acquired Inmho, Spain's leading Property Management Company with a portfolio of over 4.000 buildings. Clikalia currently has a team of over 600 people and is among the top 5 home developers in Spain.

"The new capital raised will allow us to accelerate our strategy by adding new services and continuing to expand operations in all our verticals to deliver a full service offering which includes fintech products, insurance and marketplace solutions. This is consolidating Clikalia as a one-stop platform for those seeking a digital-first experience in everything related to property acquisition.

"The residential real estate market in Southern Europe is highly fragmented, with limited price transparency, poor quality stock and transactions on average taking twice the time of other European markets. We believe Clikalia's technology directly addresses these legacy asymmetries and improves the customer experience at every stage. We're excited to partner with Alister, Pablo and the whole team in their mission to make the process of buying and selling homes more transparent, efficient and affordable for consumers across Europe and Mexico."

Miguel Nigorra, Partner and Co-Head of Europe for Fifth Wall commented: "We're excited to continue supporting Clikalia's team due to their continued strong execution and financial outperformance. Clikalia's plans to expand their activities across several European markets shows their commitment to become the dominant residential real estate platform in Europe."

Founded in 2018 by Alister Moreno and Pablo Fernandez, Clikalia is transforming the home buying and selling experience by turning complex, uncertain and slow processes into fast, simple and transparent transactions bringing immediate liquidity. The proptech company guarantees sellers an offer on their property as quickly as within 24 hours and if accepted, a sale within 7 days. Clikalia uses technology to create a fully digital experience, allowing them to offer their value proposition to a larger number of customers than traditional brokerage services. Clikalia has grown to +600 employees in 2021, and has been recognised recently by the European Business Awards, Euronext, E-nnovation Award, Top 100 South Summit and Cepyme. Last year they raised Spain's largest ever venture capital round with funding of Euro 460 million.

Since its founding, Clikalia has raised equity capital from angel investors such as Sergio Furio (Creditas co-founder), Inaki Berenguer (Coverwallet co-founder), Guillaume Poussaz (Checkout.com founder), Luis Sanz (Olapic co-founder), Frank D'Souza and Rajeev Mehtaand (Cognizant co-founders), Gina Diez Barroso, Iker Casillas, captain of the Spanish National Team that won the World Cup in 2010 and Rafa Nadal 21 times Tennis Grand Slam Winner. https://www.clikalia.com/

