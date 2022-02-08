Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List

Cloud DX Named Innovation Leader on the Canadian Business New Innovators List

Of the top 50 Canadian companies, Cloud DX is recognized as an 'Innovation Leader'

News in Summary

The inaugural New Innovators List is presented by Canadian Business and the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Of 300 applicants, Cloud DX is named a Top 10 Innovation Leader, presented to companies that inspire innovation and cultures that challenge the status-quo.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform, is named to the 2022 New Innovators List. Presented by Canadian Business and the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, it celebrates 50 trailblazing companies that are challenging the status quo and redefining what it means to be truly innovative-with great products and services, progressive leadership, and forward-thinking social and environmental initiatives. The judging panel analyzed over 300 applications and selected 50 companies as the Top 10 in the following five categories: Best and Brightest, Environment Leaders, People Leaders, Innovation Leaders, and Impact Intentionality Leaders. Cloud DX is named an Innovation Leader for pushing the boundaries of medical device technology with smart sensors, ease of use, artificial intelligence, and incredible design.

Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX states: "We are honoured to name an Innovation Leader. We combine core competencies in biomedical hardware engineering, cloud-based medical device architecture, algorithm-based result generation, regulatory approval experience, and internationally ISO certified quality management, brought together to create a new category of medical device: the medically accurate, consumer/clinical vital sign platform. Our proprietary Connected Health products, such as our Pulsewave or VITALITI were invented and developed in Canada, where we continue to work on new technologies, such as applications for the Medical Metaverse."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links

Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687858/Cloud-DX-Named-Innovation-Leader-on-the-Canadian-Business-New-Innovators-List