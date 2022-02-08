- (PLX AI) - Telekom Austria Q4 revenue EUR 1,241.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,242 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR 421 million vs. estimate EUR 396 million
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 158.9 million vs. estimate EUR 146 million
- • Q4 net income EUR 40.2 million vs. estimate EUR 83 million
- • Telekom Austria Group total revenues increased by 4.7% year-on-year
- • Telekom Austria Outlook 2022: close to 3% Group total revenue growth
- • Telekom Austria approx. 15% y-o-y increase in CAPEX excluding spectrum investments and acquisitions
