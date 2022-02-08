Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Dennis Karjanis has joined the firm as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp / Dennis Karjanis has worked as a financial professional since 2007, primarily serving high-net-worth individuals as well as businesses and families. Dennis helps clients pursue their financial goals by customizing portfolios designed to help grow wealth by delivering an exceptional level of personalized service and experience. Drawing from his deep experience and knowledge of the industry, by managing client accounts as well as being involved with public finance, Dennis' sole purpose is to deliver boutique level service while still offering a full-range of products and services to his valued clients.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased Dennis chose Aegis' platform to service his client base. His industry experience is a natural fit within our infrastructure and we look forward to leveraging his knowledge and experience with our products and services to better serve his clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "We look forward to offering the support Dennis needs to exceed client expectations. With significant industry knowledge and a commitment to provide a high level of personalized service to clients, Dennis is a great fit with our firm's culture. Our stability, products, services and client-centric platform continues to attract quality financial professionals from all aspects of the industry, including wire-houses and large independents."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/687876/Aegis-Capital-CorpAnnounces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Managing-Director