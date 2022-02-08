Quinyx, the leading all-in-one AI-Powered Workforce Management Platform, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards on the top HR Products list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006121/en/

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Quinyx earned its place thanks to its mission of bettering the lives of millions of frontline workers by improving their work lives through technology.

Erik Fjellborg, founder and CEO of Quinyx noted "We are thrilled that Quinyx features on G2's best HR Products list. This achievement is all thanks to our amazing customers and users. Quinyx's work is driven by the belief that an empowered, engaged, and enabled frontline workforce translates to a more productive and successful business. Hourly workers and the companies employing them have always been at the center of our product and everything we do."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology.

About Quinyx

Quinyx is a leading workforce management software providing technology that simplifies scheduling, time reporting, communication, task management, budgeting, and forecasting. Through advanced and flexible features, Quinyx helps companies around the world remain compliant, improve efficiency, reduce costs of labor and engage employees.

Today, Quinyx helps some of the world's biggest businesses save time and money, boost productivity and enjoy work. Quinyx has offices in the U.S, U.K, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Its software has also been implemented globally. Clients include McDonald's, Domino's, Oatly, Well Pharmacy, Maersk, Sysco, Virgin Atlantic, Palace Entertainment, IHG, Rituals, Swarovski, Odeon Cinemas Group, and DHL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006121/en/

Contacts:

Quinyx

Laurie Pace

(+1) 85 72 96 74 33

laurie.pace@quinyx.com