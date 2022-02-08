Movmedix, formerly L.A.R.S. (Laboratoire d'Application et de Recherche Scientifique), an SME based in Arc-sur-Tille, close to Dijon (France), is the international leader in artificial ligament with more than 8.5 million euros sales worldwide in 2021, and a growth rate of more than 60%.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures artificial implants used in orthopedic and trauma surgery. These artificial ligaments are intended to replace or reinforce a natural ligament injured at the knee or shoulder joint and prevent a transplant from the tendon taken from the patient. The aim is to reduce the length of hospitalization and rehabilitation, the risk of morbidity and infection, as well as pain by offering innovative solutions based on cutting-edge technologies.

A company with a strong international presence and strong roots in France

In 2021, the company doubled its workforce (24 employees in total) and generated 95% of its export sales, including more than 60% in China, its preferred market, for which a subsidiary was created the same year. With a presence in more than 25 countries, Movmedix asserts its position as a global player in the sports medicine market.

In 2022, Movmedix celebrates its 30th anniversary and aims to achieve a turnover of 12 million euros, an increase of more than 40% compared to 2021. The company will continue to strengthen its head office in France to support its growth in the coming years, notably with the recruitment of 6 employees based in France in the following sectors: regulatory and quality, clinical study, marketing, administrative and production.

"We are in a major development phase for our team. Our growth in international markets has dramatically accelerated, with over 70% of our revenue coming from Asia-Pacific markets, including Australia, Taiwan, Vietnam and China. In China, the creation of a local team was essential. We are now targeting the North and South American markets, as well as Japan."

Hervé Legrand, Managing Director, Movmedix

Innovative projects in the orthopedic market, recognized by Bpifrance

Based on 30 years of clinical use, and more than 150,000 implantations worldwide, Movmedix' technology allows patients to resume their activity very quickly, especially for professional athletes and anyone with significant physical activity, while avoiding the risks of morbidity or infection associated with the autograft and allograft techniques.

As part of its development, Movmedix continues to innovate on two new generations of ligaments:

1 4th generation Biomimetic Ligament: an artificial ligament with a coating intended to mask the body's response to a foreign element; this allows to control the inflammatory response and to improve the mechanical strength of the prosthesis. A clinical study is underway with Professor Giuliano Cerulli (Italy), and this solution may be marketed by 2024.

2- 5th generation Biomimetic and Bioresorbable Ligament: a ligament with a coating grafted onto a bioresorbable material to promote the growth of a new natural ligament. Winner of the "Structuring Research and Development Projects for Competitiveness" award, this project has received €6.4 million in funding from the Future Investment Program (PIA), operated by Bpifrance.

About Movmedix

Movmedix, a medical device company, is today the world leader in the development and manufacture of artificial ligaments. For 30 years, Movmedix, formerly LARS, has been manufacturing implants used in orthopedic and trauma surgery. These artificial ligaments are intended to supplement a natural ligament that has been damaged in a joint such as the knee or shoulder and avoid the harvesting of a tendon from the patient to repair the damaged site. Thus, thanks to these implants, the duration of hospitalization and rehabilitation is potentially reduced as well as the pain. The name Movmedix reflects our current international presence and our ambition to offer infinite mobility to patients suffering from injuries through our innovative products. The LARS TM (Ligament Advanced Reinforcement System) product line, including artificial ligaments, fixation and instruments, will continue to be marketed under the trade name LARS TM by Movmedix, the legal manufacturer remaining L.A.R.S. until further notice. Based near Dijon, with an office in Shanghai, the company currently employs 24 people worldwide, and is targeting a sports medicine market estimated at 6 billion euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006007/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Agence Amalthea

Coradine Sersiron csersiron@amalthea.fr +33 (0)4 26 78 27 18