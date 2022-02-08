Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2022) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Spratt to the board of directors of Sylla Gold.

Jamie Spratt is President at Walmsley Capital Inc. a corporate finance and advisory firm that he founded in 2019. He has 15 years of capital markets experience in equity research and investment banking. He was previously Partner and Equity Research Analyst at Clarus Securities Inc. where he was a key member of a respected mining practice that participated in many equity financings. Jamie started his career in investment banking where he advised on M&A and corporate finance mandates and achieved valuable transaction experience. Jamie has an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, a B.A. in Applied Economics from Queen's University and is a CFA Charterholder. He is a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.

"We are very pleased to appoint Mr. Spratt to the Board of Sylla Gold. Jamie brings a wealth of experience and contacts within the capital markets of the mining sector which will be invaluable as the company builds value in its Niaouleni Gold project," stated CEO Regan Isenor.

