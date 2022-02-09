Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2022) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bernard (Wing Mou) Fung to the board of directors. Mr. Fung has over 30 years' experience in the corporate management, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions of high-tech, as well as clean and renewable energy companies. Since 2009, Mr. Fung has been the Deputy Chairman of Advanced Fiber Resources (Zhuhai) Ltd., listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and previously held executive positions in technology companies involved in manufacturing and distribution of computer hardware. Mr. Fung received his bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Essex in England in 1985. Mr. Fung's international experience in computer infrastructure will complement the Company in assessing new opportunities. Mr. Fung was the placee for $1million of the total private placement of $1.1million announced on December 31, 2021, which was closed with TSX Venture Exchange's approval.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ken Wang as the President of the Company. Dr. Wang was announced as an appointee to the Advisory Board of the Company on December 31, 2021. Concurrently the Company has made changes to the management of its subsidiaries.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure and valued added services. To learn more, visit skychaintechnologiesinc.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Richard Du

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: 604-688-5464

info@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

