- (PLX AI) - Handelsbanken Q4 operating profit SEK 6,369 million vs. estimate SEK 6,400 million.
- • Q4 net interest income SEK 7,503 million
- • Q4 net fee & commission income SEK 3,163 million
- • Expenses went up by 13% to SEK -5,187m (-4,600)
- • Adjusted for the provision for Oktogonen, expenses rose by 5%, or SEK 249m; this was primarily attributable to a SEK 206m increase in development costs, the bank said
- • Credit loss ratio 0%
- • Says sales processes in Denmark and Finland proceeding according to plan
