Aegon N.V.: Aegon reports fourth quarter 2021 results

The Hague, February 9, 2022 - Solid progress against strategic and financial objectives

Net result doubles compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 to EUR 526 million. Full-year 2021 net result of EUR 1,701 million, compared with EUR 55 million in 2020

Operating result decreases by 2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 to EUR 470 million, as adverse claims experience in the US and exceptional expenses more than offset increased fees from higher equity markets and the positive contribution from business growth. Full-year 2021 operating result of EUR 1,906 million, an increase of 11% from EUR 1,710 million in 2020

Cash Capital at Holding increases from EUR 961 million to EUR 1,279 million, mainly from EUR 417 million of free cash flow. Full-year free cash flow increases from EUR 530 million in 2020 to EUR 729 million in 2021

The capital ratios of all three main units remain above their respective operating levels; Group Solvency II ratio increases to 211%, reflecting the benefit from reinsuring part of the longevity exposure in the Netherlands

Proposed final 2021 dividend of EUR 0.09 per common share, which brings the full-year dividend to EUR 0.17 per common share or EUR 348 million





Statement of Lard Friese, CEO

"Our fourth quarter 2021 results demonstrate our progress in achieving our financial and strategic objectives. Our operating result for the quarter decreased only slightly - despite adverse claims experience mainly due to COVID-19 - as it was supported by increased fees from higher equity markets and a positive contribution from business growth.



We continued to invest in the expansion of our distribution network, while simultaneously improving the digital experience for customers, advisers, and employers. This resulted in solid growth in our US Life business, record-high asset balances in our Dutch mortgage and defined contribution businesses, and UK platform net deposits turning positive. In Asset Management, we recorded our tenth consecutive year of positive third-party net deposits. However, there is still more work to be done, for example, in attracting more customers to our US Retirement Plan business.

In the fourth quarter, we again released capital on attractive terms through the extension of the lump-sum buy-out program for certain variable annuities in the United States and the reinsurance of longevity risk in the Netherlands. We have also continued to improve our risk profile through a series of actions - including a reinsurance agreement- designed to reduce the volatility of mortality claims on a block of universal life policies in the United States.

Following our announced commitment to net-zero carbon emissions for our general account investment portfolio, we updated our exclusion criteria in early 2022 to further align our investments with this commitment. We will continue to do this regularly to further reflect the latest scientific findings on climate change in our investment approach.

The measures that we have takento improve our operational performance and reduce our risk profile, together with support from favorable markets, resulted in free cash flow coming in well ahead of our earlier guidance. The sustainable growth in free cash flow allows us to grow our dividend. We will propose a final dividend for 2021 of 9 eurocents per common share at our 2022 Annual General Meeting, bringing the full-year dividend to 17 eurocents per common share.

I want to thank our employees whothroughout 2021 have worked hard progressing towards our goals.Looking ahead to 2022, we will continue to make progress on delivering on our strategic objectives and our 2023 financial targets. We will continue the rigorous execution of our performance improvement plan and remain on track to reach our target of EUR 400 million expense savings by 2023, building on the EUR 244 million achieved so far. The actions we have taken to improve our performance provide us with confidence that we will deliver around EUR 1.2 billion operating capital generation from our units in 2022, barring unforeseen circumstances. These actions allow us to increase our expectation for 2022 free cash flow by EUR 100 million to EUR 550 to 600 million. Finally, we expect more linear growth in our dividend in 2022 versus the muted near-term growth outlook provided at the Capital Markets Day. This shows that we are on the right path to our 2023 target of around 25 eurocents dividend per share."

Note: All comparisons in this release are against 4Q 2020, unless stated otherwise.



About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager.

Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity.

Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.



