VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Q1 2022 revenues of EUR 37.6m in line with targets

9 February 2022. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, today announces its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of FY 2021-2022 (1 October to 31 December 2021).

Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €37.6 million for the first quarter of its 2021-2022 financial year, entailing a limited year-on-year decline of 14.8%, as expected and in line with the target announced, in comparison with the challenging performance achieved in Q1 2020-2021 (revenues up 68.1%) in response to strong demand from European customers during the health crisis and ensuing store closures.

The level of business recorded in Q1 2021-2022 remains strong, however, with revenues up 43.3% versus Q1 2019-2020 before the outbreak of the health crisis.

A high base of comparison across all regions

IFRS (€000)

First quarter ended 31 December 2020 2021 2022 Change

2021-2022 France 14,947 24,413 19,979 -18.2% Northern and Eastern Europe[1] 7,231 13,301 11,713 -11.9% Southern Europe[2] 4,082 6,437 5,930 -7.9% Total 26,259 44,152 37,621 -14.8%

France posted Q1 2021-2022 revenues of €20.0 million, down 18.2% year on year following a 63.3% surge in Q1 2020-2021.

Export sales fell less sharply, down 10.6%, despite a particularly challenging base of comparison in Q1 2020-2021 when revenues soared 74.5%. Northern and Eastern Europe posted revenues of €11.7 million, down 11.9%, while Southern Europe recorded the most limited decline among the regions with revenues of €5.9 million, down 7.9%.

All regions achieved double-digit growth compared to Q1 2019-2020.

Even stronger base effect in Q2 2021-2022

Vente-Unique.com expects to see similar developments in Q2 2021-2022, when the base effect will be even stronger (revenue growth of 75.5% in Q2 2020-2021), followed by a gradual improvement during the second half of the financial year.

Beyond the quality of its offer and the richness of its services, the Company plans to leverage the high level of product availability achieved through supplier diversification in order to continue to satisfy and retain customers and capitalise fully on the ongoing digitisation of the European furniture and decoration market.

Vente-Unique.com will also continue to roll out the strategic plan for profitable growth announced in October 2021, mainly via the upcoming launch of the marketplace in the second half.

About Vente-Unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext - CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2020-2021 financial year were €163 million, up 38%.

[1] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland

[2] Italy + Portugal + Spain

