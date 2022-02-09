- (PLX AI) - Thule Q4 sales SEK 1,846 million vs. estimate SEK 1,816 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 154 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 1.47
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|Thule Group Q4 EBIT SEK 190 Million vs. Estimate SEK 225 Million
|20.01.
|Thule Group Rises as SEB Says Buy on Organic Growth, Margin Expansion
|(PLX AI) - Thule shares rose 2.2% after SEB analysts upgrade the stock to buy from hold.• Price target raised to SEK 550 from SEK 520• Thule is poised for 10% organic growth this year and is likely...
|22.10.21
|Thule Group Won't Fully Compensate for Higher Input Costs Until 2022, CEO Says
|(PLX AI) - Thule CEO says the company won't fully compensate for higher input costs until the planned price increases in 2022 are implemented.• Says during the third quarter we raised prices, as previously...
|22.10.21
|Thule Group Q3 EBIT SEK 670 Million vs. Estimate SEK 601 Million
|(PLX AI) - Thule Q3 sales SEK 2,772 million vs. estimate SEK 2,676 million.• Q3 net income SEK 516 million vs. estimate SEK 455 million• Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 4.94
|21.07.21
|Thule Group Q2 EBIT SEK 886 Million vs. Estimate SEK 756 Million
|(PLX AI) - Thule Q2 sales SEK 3,229 million vs. estimate SEK 2,965 million.• Q2 net income SEK 672 million vs. estimate SEK 570 million• Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 6.43
