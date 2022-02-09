After the successful launch and customer adoption of the Oerlikon Metco e-commerce site to its US customers in May 2020, Oerlikon Metco has now expanded its online ordering platform to its European customers: https://mymetco-europe.oerlikon.com

myMetco features an extensive portfolio of materials for a variety of industrial processes as well as spare parts for Oerlikon Metco thermal spray guns and equipment. The platform offers our customers a digital way to simplify and accelerate their ordering process. As the market leader for innovative solutions for critical processes such as thermal spray, metal additive manufacturing, and others, myMetco customers can trust that they will receive products with the same quality and benefits they have come to expect from the company.

Customers benefit from:

Current product pricing and availability

Strong product search and compare capabilities

Free access to expert product technical support

Increase in efficiency with quick order and 24/7 shopping service

Easily tracked orders and order fulfillment online

"Based on the popularity of myMetco in the US, we are very excited to expand the accessibility of our products and enhance the customer experience through this web-based platform to our European customers," states Wolfgang J. Schmitz, President Oerlikon Surface Solutions, Europe

The European rollout of myMetco in January 2022 included the European Union countries (excluding Italy), United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, and is available in five languages. Additional countries will be added during the year 2022.

About Oerlikon Metco

Oerlikon Metco enhances surfaces that bring benefits to customers through a uniquely broad range of surface technologies, equipment, materials, services, specialized machining services, and components. Surface technologies such as Thermal Spray and Laser Cladding improve the performance, efficiency and reliability of customer parts and systems. Oerlikon Metco serves industries such as aviation, power generation, automotive, oil gas and other specialized markets via a dynamically growing network of more than 40 sites in EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. Oerlikon Metco, together with Oerlikon Balzers, and Oerlikon AM belong to the Surface Solutions Segment of the Switzerland-based Oerlikon Group (SIX: OERL).

