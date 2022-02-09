ChallengerX Plc - Market Update

9 February 2022

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX" or the "Company")

Market Update

The Company (AQSE: CXS) has become aware that its CEO Dominique Einhorn has been detained by authorities in France in connection with alleged tax and other related offences. The Company currently has no knowledge about the underlying basis for these allegations, and at this point does not believe that any formal charges have been issued.

Whilst the Board remains fully supportive of its CEO, in light of the seriousness of these allegations it has decided to temporarily suspend Mr. Einhorn from his duties at the Company until such time as more complete information is available. Further announcements will be made as necessary in due course.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.



For further information please contact: