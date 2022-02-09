Petra Diamonds Ltd - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

9 February 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that Jon Dudas has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 March 2022.

Jon is currently Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, which he joined in 2020. Prior to this, he was independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the National Atomic Company Kazatomprom, whilst an IPO and LSE/AIX dual listing of the world's largest natural uranium mining company was concluded.

Jon was previously at BHP in various roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer of their global US$5 billion per annum revenue Aluminium division and as their Group Chief Information Officer, as well as holding senior business leadership and commercial roles in marketing and business development. He has also been Executive Chairman of Worsley Alumina in Australia and Mozal Aluminium in Mozambique and Non-Executive Director of the Guinea Alumina Corporation in West Africa. He has a broad practical base in mining, commencing in South Africa as a Graduate Mining Engineer with Harmony Gold Mines, progressing to General Manager of Winkelhaak Gold Mine after moving to Gencor.

Jon holds a BSc in Mining Engineering and MSc in Mineral Economics from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, a MBA from Heriot-Watt University in the UK and a South Africa Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency. Jon, a British and South African citizen, will serve on Petra's Nomination, Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Investment Committees.

Peter Hill, Non-Executive Chairman of Petra Diamonds commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Jon to the Petra Board. Jon has very broad experience across the mining and resources sectors, in operations, general management, finance and strategy, and has held Board positions with major companies, all of whichwill greatly assist in the strategic development of the Company."

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.