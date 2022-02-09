

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering firm, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the nine-month period to December, amidst an increase in incoming and backlog orders. In addition, the company has raised sales outlook for the fiscal 2021-22.



For the three-quarter period, Heidelberg-headquartered firm reported net result before and after taxes at 50 million euros and 40 million euros, respectively, compared with 15 million euros and 3 million euros, reported for the same period of 2020.



The company's earnings per share recorded at 0.13 euros for the period as against 0.01 euros, year-on-year basis.



Owing to higher demand for the company's products and services, the result of operating activities or EBIT moved up to 74 million euros, compared with 50 million euros, reported for the previous year.



Heidelberger posted EBITDA of 132 million euros for the April to December period, higher than 109 million euros, recorded for the same period a year ago.



For the nine-month period, the German company registered its incoming and backlog orders at 1.88 billion euros and 951 million euros, respectively, compared with 1.42 billion euros and 682 million euros, year-over-year basis.



Net sales of the engineering company also moved up to 1.56 billion euros, versus 1.28 billion euros.



For fiscal 2021-22, the company expects its sales volumes to be at 2.1 billion euros against its previous projection for 2 billion euros.



For the fiscal scheduled to end in March, as announced earlier, EBITDA margin based on sales is still expected to be in the range of 7 percent - 7.5 percent.



Following significant losses in previous years, Heidelberg now expects a slightly positive net result after taxes for the fiscal 2021-22.







