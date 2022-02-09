Das Instrument MJS AU000000SYD9 SYDNEY AIRPORT STAPLED EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2022

The instrument MJS AU000000SYD9 SYDNEY AIRPORT STAPLED EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2022



Das Instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2022

The instrument LUS DE0006459324 LANG+SCHWARZ AG NA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2022



Das Instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2022

The instrument R7I GG00BBHX2H91 RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2022

