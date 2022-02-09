- (PLX AI) - Elkem shares are seen rising more than 10% today after earnings beat expectations and demand remains strong, analysts said.
- • Elkem Q4 EBITDA of NOK 3,059 million easily exceeded estimates of NOK 2,823 million, with EPS of NOK 3.11 above consensus of NOK 2.97
- • Elkem delivered a strong Q4 report, and the results will be even better in Q1 due to significantly higher contract prices for silicon, Carnegie said
- • Silicon Products will benefit from significantly higher contract prices for silicon and significant price increases for foundry alloys in Q1, SEB said
- • Going into 2022, we continue to see a strong demand for Elkem's products, driven by the group's strong market positions, Elkem's CEO said
ELKEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de