Omada and iC Consult Expand Partnership into the UK and North American Markets

Partnership brings enhanced identity services to new markets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today an expanded partnership with iC Consult, an identity-focused consulting and managed service provider. Together, Omada and iC Consult will offer enhanced identity services throughout the U.K. and North American regions.

iC Consult is the leading vendor-independent consultancy and system integrator for identity & access management solutions, with more than 500 employees and over 3,000 successfully delivered projects globally. The company supports customers in solving complex and demanding IAM challenges with first-class IAM experts, cutting-edge technologies and managed services.

Time to value has notoriously been the barrier for entry to IGA upgrades and implementations. Together Omada and iC Consult will help businesses on their digital transformation journey, accelerating time to value through implementation and adoption of best-practice frameworks for solution design and deployment that reduce customer risk. Omada has a proven record of successful IGA implementations in 12 weeks.?

Joint customers will benefit from:

Access to a highly evolved, enterprise-class cloud-based IGA

Implementation and deployment of the solution driven by the overarching objective from Omada and iC Consult to ensure the project is successful

Rapid time to value with long term support through ongoing operational management

Dr. Heiko Klarl, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, iC Consult Group, said: "iC Consult has a long history of product-independent IAM excellence, bringing our customers the most appropriate solutions for their businesses from our 30+ partners across the globe. We're pleased to expand our long-term partnership with Omada into strategic new markets to bring our joint services to a broader customer base."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Omada is committed to helping our customers improve operational efficiency and agility through identity. We look forward to the organic and geographical expansion by both iC Consult and Omada into the U.S. and U.K. to maximize opportunities and growth in new markets as partners."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.

About iC Consult

The iC Consult Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading independent consultancy, systems integrator, and services provider for Identity & Access Management (IAM). The service portfolio covers business and process consulting, architecture, design, implementation, and integration to IAM managed services and identity as a service offerings. The company's more than 500 employees have successfully delivered over 3,000 projects and managed services for IAM. The iC Consult Group, with its affiliates iC Consult, xdi360, IAM Worx and Service Layers, has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, the U.K., the U.S., Canada, and China.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730116/Omada_Logo.jpg