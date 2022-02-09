DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Independent report by Hogan Lovells clears Aggregate of all Viceroy allegations
In October 2021, Aggregate commissioned an independent study by Hogan Lovells International LLP to investigate all allegations that were made in relation to Aggregate. Hogan Lovells undertook a detailed review of all relevant documents, conducted face-to-face interviews and carried out independent research over a three-month period to thoroughly scrutinise all allegations and deliver its report.
The report concludes that none of the allegations made in relation to Aggregate are supported by the evidence and therefore have no foundation.
Aggregate is pleased that an independent investigation by a respected international law firm has confirmed Aggregate's clear statement that it made to all of its stakeholders that these allegations are false and without merit, merely serving to lower the Adler Group share price for the benefit of short-sellers.
Boris Lemke, Investment Director
Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult
About Aggregate Holdings
