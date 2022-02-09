- (PLX AI) - Maersk shares fell more than 5% at the open after the company gave new outlook for 2022 that was significantly below consensus.
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 24,000 million, meaning no growth from 2021; consensus USD 25,100 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT USD 19,000 million; consensus USD 19,600 million
- • Analysts at DNB said yesterday buy-side investor expectations probably was for EBITDA outlook higher than USD 27,000 million
- • The conservative guidance assumes rate normalization in early H2
- • Meanwhile, capex guidance of $9-10 billion for 2022/23 may also be higher than expected, some analysts said
