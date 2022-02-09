DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 09-Feb-2022 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For Immediate Release 09 February 2022

PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 10 February 2022, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 8:30 New York).

The call will be held in English. Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20220210 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 1870 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 10 800 2816 5011 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9600 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 279 6894 United States Toll-Free +1 646-828-8082 United States Toll 800-281-7989 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 416118 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: NOR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 141744 EQS News ID: 1278254 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278254&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2022 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)