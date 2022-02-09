Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Tradegate
09.02.22
10:31 Uhr
18,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,53 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,80019,00010:33
18,90019,00010:32
Dow Jones News
09.02.2022 | 09:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 09-Feb-2022 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

For Immediate Release 09 February 2022

PhosAgro FY 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 10 February 2022, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for year ended 31 December 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 13:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 8:30 New York).

The call will be held in English. Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20220210 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 1870 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 10 800 2816 5011 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9600 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 279 6894 United States Toll-Free +1 646-828-8082 United States Toll 800-281-7989 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 416118 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US71922G2093 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      PHOR 
LEI Code:    25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  141744 
EQS News ID:  1278254 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278254&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2022 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

PHOSAGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.