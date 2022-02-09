Combined capabilities from NTT and ServiceNow will enable an AI-powered, end-to-end workflow management and service automation platform to help customers realize the benefits of private 5G

Building upon NTT's Private 5G (P5G) offering, ServiceNow workflows will help enterprises digitize work that is foundational to private 5G deployment and adoption

CIOs and Chief Digital Officers can solve business issues with simple cloud-based economics, faster time to market, and an enhanced service management experience

NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, today announced a partnership with ServiceNow to simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled end-to-end workflow automation platform. Organizations will be able to utilize solutions from NTT and ServiceNow to streamline the deployment and integration of private 5G.

To extract value from private 5G, customers need to digitize new and existing business processes to bridge the gap between their workflows and private 5G network. Building upon NTT's recently launched P5G Platform and end-to-end stack of services, NTT and ServiceNow are partnering to simplify the digitization process. As a result, clients can shorten their time to market with cloud-based economics and an enhanced service management experience.

"Digitizing workflows is a pre-requisite to any digital transformation journey," said Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP of New Ventures and Innovation at NTT Ltd. "By combining the simplicity, control, and security of NTT's P5G Platform with the strength of ServiceNow's industry-leading workflows, we can accelerate the value creation of private 5G for our clients and the industry at large."

"Through our AI-powered workflow orchestration capabilities, ServiceNow is driving the control-tower for digital transformation by bringing people, processes and systems together to deliver powerful business outcomes," said Lara Caimi, Chief Customer and Partner Officer at ServiceNow. "Together with NTT, ServiceNow will bring new use cases empowered by secure private 5G connectivity in a turn-key, 'as-a-service' consumption model. This will accelerate key business initiatives across various industry verticals."

Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Service Provider Enterprise at Omdia commented: "NTT and ServiceNow are establishing a gold standard in 5G service delivery. To truly benefit enterprises, private 5G cannot operate as a silo divorced from other digital workflows. Using proven and familiar management tools, enterprises can accelerate and de-risk their digital transformation while gaining deeper insights about their business."

"Our global clients are looking to reach the next level of customization, personalization, and operational efficiency necessary to continue competing in an increasingly fast-paced digital environment," said Eric Clark, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer at NTT DATA Services. "Building this workflow engine with the power of ServiceNow and the end-to-end capabilities of the NTT family will expedite the support and activation of business processes that are critical to the private 5G journey."

To find out more about NTT's Private 5G solution, please visit: services.global.ntt/p5g.

