- (PLX AI) - Demant shares rose 4.3%, recouping losses after yesterday's earnings as analysts at Danske Bank reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock.
- • The company still has significant potential for pent-up demand, more than currently included in the guidance, Danske said, maintaining a price target of DKK 370
- • Outlook for 2022 is EBIT DKK 3,450-3,750 million, while consensus was DKK 3,644 million before yesterday's earnings
- • In light of multiple sources of uncertainty, the guidance is actually quite solid, Danske said, forecasting that the company will exceed its expectations
