Startup Rondo Energy closed a $22 million Series A funding round to decarbonize industrial processes with equipment that converts solar and wind energy into thermal energy.From pv magazine USA US start-up Rondo Energy announced the closing of a $22 million Series A funding round to support its technology, a renewable energy heat battery aimed at reducing the carbon impact of industrial processes. The funding round was led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Energy Impact Partners. It is estimated about one third of global emissions can be attributed to heavy industry. And about 40% of that, or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...